Leopard attack: Forest dept launches intensive operation after newly-wed man is killed

Mysuru: In a tragic incident that has shaken the region, a 24-year-old newlywed man was mauled to death by a leopard in the Sollepura forest area near Nagapura Haadi of Hunsur taluk on Monday. In response, the Forest Department has launched a large-scale combing operation to capture the elusive big cat, deploying multiple specialized teams and equipment.

The victim, Harish from Kurubara Hosahalli village under the Hanagodu range in the Hunsur division, was herding goats with his father, Krishna, in the forest when the leopard attacked. Reports indicate that the animal approached to snatch a goat, and Harish, in an attempt to chase it away, was fatally attacked. Despite efforts to take him to the hospital, Harish succumbed to his injuries on the way. Harish had been married just three months ago, adding a heart-breaking layer to the tragedy. Following the incident, the Forest Department has launched an intensive leopard capture operation. Over 30 personnel from the Elephant Task Force, Leopard Task Force, and the Hunsur Regional Division of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve are actively involved in the mission.

Officials say that the forest is being thoroughly combed and that the leopard is expected to be captured soon. “We have deployed all resources, and we are hopeful that the leopard will be trapped in the coming days,” stated a forest department official involved in the operation.

In the wake of the fatal attack, the Forest Department has announced a compensation of Rs20 lakh to Harish’s family. Of this, Rs 5 lakh has been handed over immediately at the time of the postmortem, while the remaining Rs15 lakh will be issued subsequently. Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Seema confirmed the details of the relief package.

The incident has reignited concerns over human-wildlife conflict in the buffer zones of protected areas like Nagarahole, especially as settlements and grazing activities continue near forest fringes. This is the second such attack reported in the region this year.