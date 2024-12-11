Lokayukta Cracks Down, Seizes Illicit Assets Worth Crores

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta has apprehended 10 government officials for amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income. In a statewide operation conducted early this morning, Lokayukta officials raided properties linked to these individuals and uncovered illicit assets worth crores.

The raids targeted officials from various departments, including BESCOM, the Health Department, and municipal corporations. Properties in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Gadag, Koppal, and Chitradurga were raided simultaneously by Lokayukta teams.

Prominent among those raided are BESCOM Engineer Lokesh Babu, Revenue Inspector Suresh Babu, BBMP Tax Inspector Krishnappa, Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Dr Sunil Kumar, Channapatna Police Training School DySP Nanjundayya, Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation Engineer Ramappa, Excise Inspector Ramesh from Raichur, Assistant Forest Conservation Officer Suresh, Bengaluru Rural BHO Sunil, and Gadag Zilla Panchayat SDA Laxman.

The Lokayukta officials, led by SP B.K. Umesh, conducted searches at multiple locations in Bengaluru, including five residences, uncovering incriminating documents. In Kalaburagi, the residence of Deputy Commissioner R.P. Jadhav of the Municipal Corporation was raided.

Raids Across the State

In Chitradurga, Lokayukta officials targeted the residence of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Suresh in Challakere. Searches were conducted at four locations, including his residence in Hiryur subdivision's Vithal Nagar.

In Koppal, the residence of Excise Inspector Ramesh Agadi was raided. His office in BT Patil Nagar, rented house in Dollars Colony, and farmhouse in Tumbaraguddi village were searched for evidence.

In Gadag, the Lokayukta raided the home of Zilla Panchayat SDA Laxman Karni. Five locations, including his residence in RK Layout and properties in Gadag and Gajendragad, were investigated. Officials are reviewing documents related to properties allegedly worth crores.

The Lokayukta has intensified its crackdown on corruption, with several incriminating documents being seized during the operation. The total value of assets discovered is yet to be officially estimated.