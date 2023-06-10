Lokayukta Takes Action Against Industrial Waste Discharge into Phalguni River

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta has filed a suo moto case against the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, and Karnataka Industrial Area Development Authority (KIADB) for not containing the discharge of industrial waste into the Phalguni river.

Taking cognizance of media reports on June 4, Deputy Lokayukta Justice K N Phanindra has demanded that the concerned officials of the MCC, pollution board, and KIADB submit a comprehensive report within 15 days.

K N Phanindra expressed grave concerns over the detrimental impact of the waste flowing into the Phalguni river through underground drainage systems. Not only does this pollution adversely affect the river's ecosystem, but it also poses a serious threat to the well-being of the communities and animals relying on this water source. The contamination caused by industrial effluents discharged into the Phalguni river has rendered the water of many wells in the Panambur and Baikampady areas unsafe for consumption.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, an environmental officer had previously urged the member secretary of the pollution control board to take immediate action against Patanjali Foods, which has been discharging untreated effluents into the Phalguni river. The request, articulated in a letter dated May 31, 2023, was made by environmental engineer B R Ravi. However, the pollution control board has failed to initiate any concrete action thus far.

The Karnataka Lokayukta's intervention in this case signifies a step towards ensuring accountability and upholding the principles of environmental justice. It is hoped that this action will compel the MCC, pollution control board, and KIADB to address the issue promptly, take appropriate corrective actions, and prevent further harm to the Phalguni river and its surrounding communities. (eom)