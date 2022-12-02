Make sex education mandatory in schools

Bengaluru: In connection with the case of finding condoms, abortion pills, alcohol etc. in some school children bags in Bangalore, few educational experts and medical experts have unanimously expressed the opinion that it is the right move for the government to start providing sex education in schools.

Education experts VP Prof Niranjanaradhya, medical experts Dr Srinivasa Kakkilaya, Dr G Ramakrishna, writers Dr K Marulasiddappa, Prof SG Siddaramaiah, Prof Kalegowda Nagawara, Dr Vasundhara Bhupathi, Dr Vijaya, Surendra Rao have shared their opinion through a press statement.

The government should wake up and take action to provide sex education in schools. It is already in force in many countries and international organizations such as UNICEF and UNESCO have prepared suitable curricula and models for this. They have mentioned in the press statement that it is possible to use them here as well.

For years many education experts and medical field advisors have been pushing for sex education in schools. If children scientifically understand their physical and mental development during adolescence, they will be able to handle it without any confusion and anxiety. However, because our governments have opposed sex education in schools by viewing sex education as unscientific today children are getting confused about what to do and what not to do and are prone to experiments.

Due to the closure of schools for a couple of years during the Covid period, there were serious effects on the mental, physical, intellectual health and development of the children. We had warned since June 2020 that there will be problems without monitoring of children in schools. We warned that only direct education should be given to children, online teaching through mobile devices will cause many kinds with problems. He regretted that now we are seeing the bad effects of ignoring all of them and doing what should not be done. Condoms, abortion pills, water mixed with alcohol etc. were found in some schools when students' bags were checked to find out whether students were using mobile phones. Seeing this, the teacher was shocked for a moment recently.