Man accused in 2020 murder case held near hometown

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have arrested a man who had evaded trial for nearly three years in a brutal daylight murder case by fleeing abroad using a fake passport. Mohammad Mustafa alias Musta, originally from Pakshikere near Mulki, was granted bail by the High Court in 2020 after being accused in the murder of Abdul Latif on a public road near the Vijay Sannidhi Highway. However, in 2022, the Supreme Court cancelled his bail, after which Mustafa disappeared.

Investigations revealed he had used a forged passport to escape to Oman. He allegedly re-entered India illegally via Nepal in April 2024. Acting on a tip-off, a special team traced him near his hometown and arrested him on June 30. He is now back in judicial custody. Police have also registered fresh cases for illegal immigration and forgery. Separate complaints are being pursued in Basavanagudi police station in Bengaluru and Mulki station.

Mustafa is said to be involved in nine criminal cases across multiple districts, including Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Udupi. Two court warrants from other districts remain pending against him.The murder trial, involving ten accused, including Mustafa, is currently at the prosecution stage.

Police said Mustafa’s long evasion from trial raises serious concerns about the misuse of fake documents for international movement.