Man alleges father was murdered in 2018, files complaint in Kerala

Mangaluru: A man from Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district has approached the Kerala Police alleging that his father’s 2018 death — previously deemed a road accident — was, in fact, a planned murder linked to a land dispute.

According to sources, the complainant has alleged that his father, who died in a vehicle accident in 2018, was targeted due to a long-standing land conflict involving individuals in Dharmasthala and nearby areas. He claims the accident was staged to eliminate his father under the guise of an unfortunate mishap.

The man has reportedly submitted a formal complaint to the Kerala Police, who are said to be reviewing the allegations and the jurisdictional aspects of the case. The complaint also suggests that local dynamics in the Dharmasthala and Belthangady areas might have influenced earlier investigations. No official response has yet been issued by Karnataka police authorities, and Kerala officials are yet to confirm whether a formal case has been registered. Further details are awaited as preliminary inquiries begin into the seven-year-old incident, now reignited by claims of a deliberate criminal conspiracy.