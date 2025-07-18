Man trampled to death by wild elephant

Belthangady: A 60-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack near Kokkada village in Belthangady taluk on Wednesday. The incident occurred between 11 am and 12 noon at Sautadka Gundi under the jurisdiction of Dharmasthala Police Station.

The deceased, identified as Balakrishna, a resident of Sautadka, was reportedly attacked and trampled by a lone elephant while he was in the area. Following the incident, the body was shifted to the government hospital in Belthangady for post-mortem.

Officials from the Dharmasthala police station, forest department, and local gram panchayat visited the scene to take stock of the situation. A case has been registered at Dharmasthala Police Station, and further legal procedures are underway.