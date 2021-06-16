Mandya: This three-decade-old idli hotel stands test of coronavirus

Mandya: The Covid-19 pandemic has forced closure of many businesses, factories, industries, rendering lakhs of people jobless. But this three-decade-old small hotel in Darasaguppe in Srirangpatna taluk stand solid weathering the dreaded virus and continues to attract customers.

This tiny hotel, just 30 km away from Mysuru, situated beside Srirangapatna-Bidar State highway, is famous for soft idlies, a favourit breakfast of South Indians. Idli lovers from Mysuru, Mandya , Bengaluru throng this hotel run by Shivappa. He opens at 7.15 am every day and closes at 10 am. His customers don't mind waiting for 40-45 minutes for their turn.

Shivappa has been running the hotel adjacent to his house for the past 30 years. He charges Rs 40 per a plate each consisting of six idlis, butter and chutney.

Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, Shivappa said that lockdown has dented his sales. He used to do a business of Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 a day, but it has come down to Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 daily.

He said many idli lovers call him a day before to place the order. The customers like his idlis because of their unique softness and tasty chutney. He said only he and his son prepare the batter daily and the hotel opens for only three hours.

He has cut down on his business because of coronavirus. Though he gets a lot of orders, he cannot accept them as he cannot engage workers. In view of Covid restrictions, he has closed service section in the hotel and moved over to parcel service. According to Shivappa, among his loyal patrons are politicians, TV serial artists and officials.