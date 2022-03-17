Mason secures 14 gold medal in PG exams

Chamarajanagar: A post-graduation student, who works as a mason and painter for a living, has secured 14 gold medals in Mysore University exams.



P. Mahadeva Swamy who has done PG in Kannada from the Dr BR Amdedkar Post-graduation Centre, Chamarajanagar, hails from Nagavalli in Chamarajanagara taluk. Swamy lost his father two decades ago and his mother Nagamma and brothers laboured hard to support his education.

But poverty proved no hurdle to Swamy to excel in studies.

This is not the first time he has bagged gold medals. He received two gold medals in the Bachelor of Education exams at Bhagavan Buddha B Ed college at Malavalli in Mandya district.

Swamy has secured 1963 marks out of 2200 in four semesters of MA (Kannada).

He does not spend holidays idly. Swamy works as a mason and painter during holidays and weekends to support his education.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kannada professor Dr P. Mahesh Babu said that since the PG centre was opened in 2015-16, 45 gold medals have been won by students in this backward area. Swamy is the first student to have bagged 14 gold medals, which is a record.

The professor said he is really proud of Swamy's excellent performance in the exams.

Speaking to The Hans India, Swamy said that circumstances taught him to work hard since his childhood. He has set his sights on taking UPSC and KPSC examinations and enter public service. He hopes that free IAS coaching being provided by the centres set up by the Karnataka government would help him reach his goal. PG centre Director Professor R Mahesh said that rural students are getting more gold medals in recent times. Last year, MA (Kannada) student Madalambika secured 10 gold medals and JSS math seer SriShivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji has provided a job to her in his institution.