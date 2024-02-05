Massive clean-up drive held in Hubli

Hubli: In a remarkable display of community involvement, over 15,000 people, led by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, gathered in the commercial city of Hubli for a cleanliness drive under the Swachh Hubli-Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The initiative, organised by the Dr. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Foundation, witnessed participants armed with brooms and baskets cleaning key areas of the city, including APMC and the bus stand, known for persistent garbage issues due to the bustling crowds and busy streets.

The objective of the clean-up drive is to remove approximately 2,500 tonnes of waste from the city, with the active participation of the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation. Corporation vehicles are being utilised to transport the collected waste, ensuring an effective disposal process.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness, arranged for transportation by bus and train for participants traveling from outlying towns to join the campaign. Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, a BJP leader from Udupi district, also actively took part in the special cleanliness campaign. The event was graced by the presence of MLAs Aravinda Bellada and Mahesh Tenginakai, along with Veena Baradwad, the Mayor of corporation and various corporation members and organizational leaders. Expressing his views on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Minister Prahlad Joshi said, “It is our duty to keep our surrounding areas clean. Prime Minister Modi’s concept of Swachh India is great.” He commended the widespread voluntary engagement of people in cleanliness work across the country, emphasizing the commendable response to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as per Modi’s vision. More than 15,000 BJP workers from the twin cities of Hubli-Dharwad actively participated in this special cleanliness campaign, reflecting the collective commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier environment.

The massive turnout and collaboration underscored the success of community-driven initiatives in promoting cleanliness and hygiene.