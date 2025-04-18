Mastermind of money doubling case on the run

Ballary: A shocking case of a money-doubling scam has recently come to light in the city, with allegations that over Rs 50 crore has been defrauded from numerous individuals. A case has been registered at the Bruce Town Police Station regarding this scam. Despite the passage of ten days, the mastermind behind the scheme, T. Vishwanath, remains at large with a fortune in hand.

Efforts by the police, including the formation of two teams across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and other regions, have yet to yield any clues about his whereabouts. Meanwhile, over 900 victims are flocking to the police station in search of justice after losing their hard-earned money.

For the past three years, T. Vishwanath, operating under the name of Va savi Home Needs Company, lured hundreds of people into his scheme. The enticing offer promised a 25% monthly return along with a payout of 1 lakh rupees for every investment of 75,000 rupees.

His claims of doubling money attracted many individuals, who ended up borrowing money and pledging their gold to invest, totaling over 900 investors. However, T. Vishwanath disappeared, taking with him hundreds of crores of rupees Vishwanath’s operations were far-reaching, affecting not only the underprivileged and middle-class families but also educational institutions, business owners, and even politicians.

The police face a significant challenge in locating the prime suspect, as they struggle to trace any leads or his original address. Amidst this chaos, a video of Vishwanath dancing happily to a Telugu song has gone viral online, raising eyebrows and further fueling public outrage.