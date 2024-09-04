Matrushakthi Leaders Call for NIA Probe into Alleged Religious Conversion in Manipal

Udupi: Leaders of Matrushakthi, a right-wing organisation in Udupi district, have called for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into an alleged case of forcible religious conversion and physical torture involving a medical student and his girlfriend in Manipal.

Poornima Suresh, the convener of Matrushakthi, along with other leaders, submitted a memorandum to Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K. They emphasised the need for an NIA investigation, citing suspicions of anti-national elements being involved in the case.

On Saturday, police arrested a medical student on charges of sexually harassing a woman. The woman, currently an intern, alleged that she was in a relationship with a postgraduate student, which they had mutually decided to end. However, the accused continued to pester her. She further claimed that the PG student had forced her to convert to Islam and had spoken derogatorily about Hinduism.

Poornima Suresh acknowledged the arrest of the accused, Mohammad Danish, and appreciated the police’s swift action. She expressed concerns about a systematic network targeting Hindu girls under the guise of love, aiming to convert them to Islam. According to her, these converted girls are then misused for anti-national activities and terrorism.

Suresh stressed the importance of investigating the incident from various angles to uncover any underlying networks or motives. She urged authorities to take the matter seriously to prevent similar incidents in the future.