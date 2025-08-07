Media must reflect truth, not bias: Sadananda Gowda

Mangaluru: Technology has expanded the media landscape, but it must be used responsibly to reflect the truth of society, said former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda. He was speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Union, held at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Gowda emphasised that social media’s unchecked use is harming societal harmony. He urged media houses to empower readers and viewers to form their own conclusions rather than engaging in polarising debates. “Media should be objective and unbiased. Only then will it be truly impactful,” he said.

A special felicitation was conferred on Dr M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation. “Democracy and journalism are deeply interlinked,” he noted in his speech. “Reports must be built on credibility and ethical values.”

The event also saw the release of a commemorative documentary by former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y. Bharath Shetty, and Rajesh Naik were among the dignitaries present.

Others in attendance included journalist Ravi Hegde, district information officer Khader Shah, Adani Group’s Kishore Alva, and KCCI president Anand G. Pai. The gathering also included doctors, NRIs, and leaders of media, industry and community associations. Winners of the state-level press photo competition were awarded: Eerappa Nayak (Hubballi, Kannada Prabha), M.S. Basavanna (Mysuru, Kannada Prabha), and Uday Shankar (Mysuru, The Indian Express). Former presidents of the association, including Anand Shetty, Harsha, Raveendra Shetty, Jagannath Shetty Bala, and PB Hareesh Rai, were honoured for the services they had rendered to the growth of the association on this occasion.

The association leaders also rendered glowing tributes to late Manohar Prasad former president for his leadership. Union President Srinivas Indaje delivered the welcome address. Former Press Club president Anand Shetty presented the background note, and PB Harish Rai and Jitendra Kundeshwar coordinated the event.