Mekedatu project needs nod from Cauvery Water Management Authority: Centre

Bengaluru: The Mekedatu reservoir project proposed to be constructed on Cauvery river by the Karnataka government has suffered a setback as the Centre on Thursday asked it to get the approval of the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA).



The Detail Project Report (DPR) sent by Karnataka was tabled in the CWMA several times for approval, but the discussion on this issue could not take place due to a lack of consensus between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's question, Shekhawat said "Karnataka had submitted a Feasibility Report (FR) of Mekedatu project in 2018 to the Central Water Commission (CWC) seeking "in-principle" clearance for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project. The Screening Committee of Central Water Commission accorded "in-principle" clearance for preparation of DPR with certain conditions in October 2018. Subsequently, Karnataka had submitted the DPR to the Central Water Commission in January 2019. The Commission referred the matter to the CWMA for consideration, but the Authority failed to make a decision due to lack of consensus between the riparian States." According to the 'pre-feasibility report of Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project' by Karnataka's Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, the possibility of developing power from the Mekedatu project has been under examination since 1948.

"Since the project was proposed across an inter-State river, it required approval of lower riparian State(s) as per the interstate water dispute act. When Karnataka submitted the DPR to Jal Shakti Ministry for approval, the Ministry informed the State that the project required approval of lower riparian States as well. As per the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal's final award, which was modified by the Supreme Court, acceptance of CWMA would be a prerequisite for consideration of the DPR by the Jal Shakti Ministry," Shekhawat further added.

The project was revived only in 2013 when it received an in-principle nod by the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, following which a pre-feasibility report was submitted to the CWC.

The project proposal was also considered by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests in July 2019, its final decision was deferred after Tamil Nadu requested not to grant ToR (Terms of Reference). The EAC had opined that once an amicable solution was arrived at by the two States, the proposal could be put up for reconsideration for grant of ToR.

According to this plan, the reservoir would have a capacity of around 67 tmcft of water and is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru. . After prolonged legal battles the apex court delivered its final verdict in 2018, increasing the allocation to Karnataka. As per final verdict, Karnataka would get 284.75 tmcft of water, Tamil Nadu 404.25 tmcft, Kerala 30 tmcft, Pondicherry 7 tmcft, and 14 tmcft would be reserve for "environmental protection".