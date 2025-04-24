Live
Minister condemns Pahalgam terrorist act
Bengaluru: The terrorist attack on the innocent tourists that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely heinous and inhuman, said Zameer Ahmad Khan, Minister for Housing and Minorities Welfare. Strongly condemning the incident, he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of 26 lives in the attack, including two Kannadigas. “It is a matter of great pain,” he added.
He said all Indians must stand united and face these recurring forces behind such attacks like the one in Pahalgam.
Referring to the central government’s claim that peace had prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Khan urged the Union Government to take stringent measures concerning national security. He also prayed for strength from God for the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.