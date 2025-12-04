Minister Priyank M. Kharge Signals Policy Reforms Backed by ASSOCHAM recommendations to Position Bengaluru as a Global Data Centre Hub

Bengaluru : “Karnataka is the only government in the world who has funded over 1,700 startups and more than 28% of all startups registered in the government of Karnataka are deep tech startups. To accelerate startups in deep tech companies, we have announced the next 10 years as a deep tech decade with a pledge of 635 Crores to support Deep Tech.” said . Priyank M Kharge, Minister, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj & IT & Biotechnology, at the 8th ASSOCHAM Smart Datacenters & Cloud Infrastructure Conclave 2025.

“The government has a program called Catalyst for global capability centers with dedicated personnels for anybody interested in investing in Karnataka. The program can be expanded to include Data Centers as well. We have also launched the Local Economic Accelerator Program (LEAP) to encourage investments beyond Bangalore so that investments to go where talent is rather than talent coming to the investments. We have India's biggest reskilling and upskilling programme in Karnataka with over 300 crores spendings to ensure that we have the most trained human research for the world. We are going to ensure that Karnataka is going to be energy secure and water secure for energy technology because it is not just an IT agenda or a technology agenda. It is an economic strategy, an employment strategy, a security strategy and more importantly, it is a national development strategy for us.” the Minister added.

During the event Priyank M. Kharge e-launches Bengaluru’s Largest Data Center Campus by NTT at Devenhalli. The 8.5-acre campus delivers 100 MW facility load, with Bengaluru 4A ready for commissioning at 22.4 MW. With a 220 kV dedicated substation, IGBC Platinum rating, renewable integration and advanced security, the campus strengthens Karnataka’s position as a sustainable, AI-ready digital infrastructure hub.

The global digital infrastructure sector is expanding quickly, with data centre capacity expected to exceed 2,300 facilities by 2026 and investments crossing USD 400 billion by 2030. India is one of the fastest-growing markets, projected to attract USD 10–12 billion by 2030. Karnataka leads this growth with strong tech talent, progressive policies and expansion into Tier-2/3 cities. Launched during the conclave the ASSOCHAM–PwC report, “Heading Towards the Sustainable Data Hub Vision: Karnataka Leading the Way,” outlines the state’s roadmap to becoming India’s sustainable digital hub.