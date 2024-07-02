MLA Sivaganga Basavaraj Backs DK Shivakumar For Chief Minister

In the midst of political tension in Karnataka following a Vokkaliga seer’s call to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Channagiri Congress MLA Sivaganga Basavaraj has voiced his support for Shivakumar.

At a Kempegowda Jayanti event attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Vokkaliga seer Chandrashekar Swamiji suggested that Siddaramaiah should eventually step aside for Shivakumar. The seer remarked, "Everyone has become Chief Minister and enjoyed power. Our DK Shivakumar hasn't become Chief Minister yet. Siddaramaiah has already been in power. In the future, Siddaramaiah should hand over power to Shivakumar. I again request Siddaramaiah, please make DK Shivakumar the Chief Minister."

Responding to these remarks, Siddaramaiah stated that he would follow the decision of the Congress high command.

On Monday, Channagiri MLA Sivaganga Basavaraj expressed his support for Shivakumar, saying, "If you want to create the post of deputy chief minister unnecessarily, then do it. Appoint as many deputy chief ministers as you want, and make DK Shivakumar the Chief Minister." Basavaraj pointed to the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the Congress won nine of the 28 seats in Karnataka, a significant improvement from the single seat won in 2019, and emphasized that the party should allow Shivakumar to lead in his own way. He added, "He (Shivakumar) can work and sacrifice for the party. That's why he was made the party president."

Basavaraj's comments came despite Shivakumar's warning to party leaders against making public statements about leadership changes and the creation of multiple deputy chief minister posts. Additionally, there have been demands from various leaders to create more deputy chief minister positions for leaders from Lingayat, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and minority communities.