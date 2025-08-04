Modi to inaugurate Metro Yellow Line on Aug 10

Bengaluru: The long-awaited inauguration of the Namma Metro Yellow Line is finally set to become a reality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on August 10 to officially inaugurate the Yellow Line, fulfilling a long-pending dream of residents in the city’s southern region. On the same occasion, PM Modi is also expected to lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Phase-3 metro project.

Recently, the Commissioner of Railway Safety granted clearance for operations on the Yellow Line, clearing the final hurdle for the launch.

The Yellow Line spans 19.15 kilometers from RV Road to Bommasandra and has been constructed at a cost of approximately ₹5,056.99 crore.

The corridor includes 16 stations and is expected to significantly ease travel in the city’s southern zone.

The Phase-3 metro project, which will be formally launched by PM Modi during the visit, will add an additional 44.65 kilometers of metro line to the network, with an estimated budget of ₹15,611 crore.Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted confirmation of the inauguration, stating that the safety inspection of the Yellow Line has been successfully completed and that August 10 will mark a historic day for South Bengaluru.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of all citizens of the city for prioritising infrastructure development.

The Yellow Line is expected to benefit nearly 8 lakh commuters daily and is seen as a major step towards resolving the notorious Silk Board traffic congestion. With increasing vehicular density in the city, public transportation has emerged as the only sustainable solution, according to Surya.

The dual milestone—Yellow Line inauguration and Phase-3 groundbreaking—is estimated to bring infrastructure worth ₹20,000 crore exclusively to South Bengaluru.

“We are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Modi for his continued commitment and affection towards improving public transport infrastructure in this region,” Surya added in his post.