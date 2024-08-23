Monitor Ganesha festival, police alerted 15 days in advance

Bengaluru: There is only a few days left for the festival of Gauri-Ganesha festival (Ganesh Chaturthi 2024) which is celebrated with great fanfare all over the country. In this backdrop, the Bengaluru Police have started preparing for the security 15 days in advance. Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully so that no untoward incident takes place. Preparations have been made to ensure that there is no problem or trouble during the festival.

An area dominance strategy has been formulated by the city police for the festival. All the rowdy sheeters of the police station have been called to the police station and warned. No problem should be made when Ganesha is kept or discharged.

A warning has been given so that there should not be a problem. Cops are also keeping an eye on those who carry out riots at night. At present if there is an old feud between any groups in the area is learnt. It is also being checked whether they have kept Ganapati somewhere. Those who made a fuss in the past have already been summoned and given a warning. The police have also issued a stern warning to the rioting youth.

Like every year, this year too, during the Gauri-Ganesha festival, the police have paid more attention to the maintenance of peace and order and the problems of the public. Yesterday city police department and BBMP officials held a meeting and discussed the guidelines. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that the manner in which the festival should be celebrated and the regulations to be followed and the technical measures to be followed were discussed. Also, the public has expressed their grievances and this has been heard. He said that guidelines will be issued soon in view of the festival.