More tests being done to check spread of Covid-19: Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri

Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Ms Rohini Sindhuri said that in order to bring down high incidence of Covid-19 positive cases and mortality rate in Mysuru, they have ramped up tests.



In a press release on Thursday, Ms Rohini Sindhuri stated, "Covid-19 tests were unsatisfactory throughout September in Mysuru and only 45 percent of the target was met. Testing is critical to identifying patients early and giving them treatment. So now testing has been ramped up and we have started doing 100 percent of the daily target. On 7 October, 124 percent of the targets fixed for testing was achieved," she siad.

"Special testing teams and officials are being posted in Mysuru and also in other parts of the district. Mysuru city is divided into 4 zones for Covid management, and senior officials are posted with the teams. Mysuru will continue to do all efforts for Covid-19 control. All citizens must join hands with district administration and wear masks, maintain hand hygiene and observe social distance and crowding," she said.

Along with Mysuru district minister Mr S T Somashekar, Ms Sindhuri also participated in the video conference for review of the pandemic situation with Chief Minister Mr B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday. And she explained the measures taken to control the virus.

Mysuru has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths due to covid 19 after Bengaluru. On Thursday, Mysuru reported 642 covid-19 positive cases and 12 deaths.