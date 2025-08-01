MP alleges law and order breakdown in Karnataka

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government, accusing it of gross administrative failure following major drug and terror-related operations in the state — both led by agencies from outside Karnataka.

Citing the recent seizure of 188 kg of MDMA worth ₹380 crore by Maharashtra Police in Mysuru and the arrest of an Al-Qaeda operative by Gujarat ATS in Bengaluru, Capt. Chowta said the operations revealed a complete collapse of the state’s law enforcement and intelligence apparatus.

“When Maharashtra and Gujarat forces are cleaning up Karnataka’s mess, it reflects a total breakdown of governance under the Congress government,” Chowta said. He claimed Karnataka was increasingly being considered a safe haven for anti-national elements and criminal networks.

Chowta also criticised the suspension of senior police officers following the RCB stadium stampede incident in Bengaluru, which the Central Administrative Tribunal later quashed. He said frontline officers were made scapegoats for political mismanagement. He further condemned the proposed dismantling of the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), warning that ignoring professional intelligence could leave the state vulnerable to ideological extremism. “This pattern of punishing honest officers while ignoring ground-level inputs is dangerous,” he said.

The MP called on the state government to restore police morale and prioritise national security over political expediency.