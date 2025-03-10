MP Brijesh Chowta Calls for Resolution of ISPRL Employees' HR Concerns

New Delhi/Mangaluru : Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has raised concerns over the prolonged human resource policy issues faced by employees of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) in Mangalore.

During a meeting with Pankaj Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), in Delhi on Monday, Chowta highlighted that the absence of a structured HR policy has caused difficulties for ISPRL employees for over eight years.

In a formal letter to the ministry, he outlined multiple grievances, including unequal pay, lack of career progression, and disparities in working conditions. Employees directly recruited by ISPRL receive significantly lower salaries and benefits than those on deputation from oil PSUs, who retain allowances from their parent organisations. Furthermore, Mangalore-based ISPRL employees work six days a week, unlike their Noida counterparts who follow a five-day schedule.

Chowta also pointed out the inadequate welfare benefits provided to ISPRL employees handling hazardous hydrocarbons. Many lack proper medical coverage, provident fund benefits, gratuity, shift allowances, and accident compensation. He further noted that Project Displaced Families (PDFs) undergo extended training periods of two years, whereas industry norms limit training to one year.

Emphasising the strategic importance of ISPRL and the welfare of its workforce, Chowta urged the ministry to introduce salary parity, career progression opportunities, and interim relief measures. He expressed confidence in a swift resolution, citing the government's past responsiveness to similar concerns.
















