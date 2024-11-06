MP Brijesh Chowta, Hindu Mahasabha condemn attack on Swamiji’s car

Mangaluru: There cent attack on the vehicle of Edneer Mutt’s Sri Sachidananda Bharathi Teertha Swamiji by anti-social elements has drawn severe condemnation from Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta and the Hindu Mahasabha – Karnataka chapter.

In a press statement, MP Brijesh Chowta expressed his strong disapproval, stating, “The Kerala government must immediately arrest the miscreants responsible for the attack on the vehicle of Sri Sachidananda Bharathi Swamiji, the revered head of the 400-year-old Edneer Mutt. The incident, which saw lawless individuals openly assaulting a spiritual leader who works for harmony and peace within the Hindu community, is highly concerning. Such actions taken on a public road demonstrate a serious breakdown in law and order.”

The attack occurred on the Bovikkana-Iriyanne route in Kasaragod as Swamiji was returning from a public event. A group of miscreants followed and assaulted his car, which is unacceptable, MP Chowta added. “This assault on a spiritual leader deeply respected and followed by millions of Hindus is an attack on the entire Hindu community. The Hindu society must collectively condemn such acts rooted in extremist mentalities. The Kerala government must conduct a swift investigation, arrest the culprits, and ensure strict legal action,” the MP demanded. Additionally, he urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide adequate security for the seer.

Dr. L.K. Suvarna, President of the Hindu Mahasabha, also called for the immediate arrest of the attackers. He described how the assailants blocked Swamiji’s vehicle and attempted to create a confrontation on the Bovikkana-Iriyanne route, even following his car and damaging its window with a stick near Bavikere. Swamiji remained composed and continued his journey without halting.

The Hindu Mahasabha emphasised that the attack on Edneer Mutt’s Sri Sachidananda Bharathi is an affront to the Hindu community as a whole. They have demanded that the Central Government take note of the incident and instruct the Kerala Government to ensure the seer’s safety and bring the perpetrators to justice.