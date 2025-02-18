MP Calls for Faster Execution of Key Infrastructure Projects in Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: With Mangaluru's rapid urban expansion leading to increasing traffic congestion, Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta has urged the Karnataka government to accelerate key road infrastructure projects, including the construction of an Outer Ring Road and the long-pending upgrade of the Shiradi Ghat Highway.

During a review meeting with Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Capt. Chowta highlighted the need to expedite Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for several crucial projects in Dakshina Kannada. "Shiradi Ghat Highway is a vital corridor, and any delay in the DPR will hamper its development. Additionally, obtaining clearances from the Forest Department for road widening should be prioritised," he said.

Growing Need for an Outer Ring Road

As Mangaluru emerges as Karnataka's second-largest urban centre, its growing transport network faces increasing pressure. The city’s coastal location and extensive connectivity via road, rail, air, and sea contribute to high traffic density. To address congestion in the city’s core areas, Capt. Chowta has called for a comprehensive Outer Ring Road plan. He urged the government to expedite the DPR preparation to facilitate future urban expansion.

Pilgrimage and Tourism Connectivity

In addition to urban infrastructure, Capt. Chowta emphasized the importance of developing the Maani-Sampaje stretch of National Highway-275, a key route linking Mangaluru to prominent pilgrimage destinations such as Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya. He stressed the need to upgrade the 71.6-km highway into a four-lane corridor to enhance accessibility for pilgrims and tourists.

Further, to improve connectivity for travellers from Kerala and Bengaluru, he proposed the development of the Periyashanthi-Paichar Road, linking NH-75 with NH-275.

With increasing pressure on Mangaluru’s transport infrastructure, authorities are expected to prioritise these projects to ensure seamless connectivity and urban growth.