MP Renukacharya in Delhi to save BS Yediyurappa?

Bengaluru: Amid intense speculation over leadership change in the State, M P Ranukacharya, political secretary and close aide of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa , left for New Delhi on Tuesday night in a bid to persuade the BJP leadership to change its decision.

The sudden journey of Ranukacharya to the national capital has triggered speculation among political circles that Yediyurappa is unwilling to step down and will not spare any effort to hang on to power. He mobilized the support of several pontiffs on Wednesday just a day after Lingayats seeers showed their solidarity with the veteran leader.

Renukacharya is expected to meet Karnataka party in-charge Arun Singh. Sources said Renukacharya would also meet other senior party leaders in his efforts to turn the tide in favour of Yediyurappa.

Another source said that Renukacharya's visit to Delhi is to prevent release of a CD with unpalatable content by his own party men opposing Yeddyurappa's leadership. Just a day back, a social worker alleged that Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has 500 plus CDs. It is said that Renukacharya might put pressure on the party high command to instruct opponents not to release the CDs.

On Wednesday Renukacharya met Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. Speaking to reports after the meeting, he said that he discussed developmental works of his constituency. He said he discussed Rs 400 crore drip irrigation project in Nyamati taluk and Rs 500 crore road and bridge project in Rampura . When reporters asked him about CDs, he said he was unaware of them.

In another development, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu hurriedly left for Delhi on Wednesday morning. It is said that party State in-charge Arun Singh called him to discuss cabinet reshuffle. Sources said the party high command would call many senior ministers to discuss cabinet reshuffle.