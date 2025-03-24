MP Slams DK Shivakumar’s Remarks, Warns of Constitutional Threat

New Delhi/Mangaluru : Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, has criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for his recent statement suggesting amendments to the Indian Constitution. Chowta described the remarks as “dangerous and unfortunate,” warning that such ideas jeopardise the country’s democratic principles.

Chowta accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of pursuing communal appeasement by introducing 4% reservation for Muslims and now attempting to alter the Constitution to further this agenda. “It is deeply concerning that the Deputy Chief Minister is advocating changes to Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution solely for the benefit of one community,” he said.

He further highlighted Congress’s alleged attempts to create religious divisions through initiatives such as introducing a bill for Muslim reservation and allocating ₹1,000 crore for developing separate colonies for minorities. Chowta urged Karnataka’s voters to recognise these developments and resist the Congress’s divisive politics.

Chowta also asserted that Congress’s approach reveals its anti-constitutional stance and continued disregard for Dr Ambedkar’s vision of a unified India. “The BJP will never allow any attempt to dismantle the constitutional structure or impose communal reservations,” he said, adding that the party is prepared to stage protests against such decisions.

The BJP MP reiterated that his party remains committed to safeguarding the Constitution and ensuring that no moves towards communal polarisation succeed.