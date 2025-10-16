MRPL Bounces Back, Posts Profit After Tax of Rs 639 Crore in Q2

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) reported a robust recovery in the second quarter of FY 2025-26, posting a profit after tax of 639 crore**, compared with a **loss of 682 crore during the same period last year. The refinery’s turnaround was approved by its Board of Directors in their 271st meeting on October 15.

Revenue from operations stood at 25,953 crore, slightly lower than 28,786 crore a year ago. Profit before tax jumped to 975 crore from a previous *loss of 1,041 crore*, reflecting improved operational efficiency and strategic crude procurement.

MRPL’s half-year performance also showed a significant rebound, with revenue of 46,941 crore and PAT of 367 crore, reversing a loss of `617 crore in H1 FY 2024-25. Throughput of crude and other feedstocks for Q2 was 4.43 MMT, slightly below last year’s 4.58 MMT, while H1 throughput was 7.95 MMT.

In September 2025, the refinery processed New Crude Hout (API 31.00) from the Kuwait Neutral Zone for the first time, and its Devangonthi terminal achieved record dispatches of 65.40 TKL, surpassing the previous high of 57.90 TKL in May.

MRPL also won multiple awards, including the FKCCI Excellence in WASH award, the Global Greentech Environment & Sustainability Summit Award, and the Karnataka Best Employer Brand Award 2025. Its PR efforts earned eleven awards at the 15th PRCI Excellence Awards.

Industry analysts highlighted that MRPL’s strategic expansion, operational efficiency, and environmental compliance have positioned it well to navigate global market fluctuations while maintaining steady growth.