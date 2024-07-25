Live
MUDA case: Consent for CM Siddaramaiah’s prosecution to be sought from K'taka Guv
In a major development, activist TJ Abraham has announced that he will seek the Governor's consent for prosecution of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday in connection with the MUDA case.
In a statement Abraham said, "I am scheduled to meet the Governor of Karnataka at 11.30 A.M. on Friday at Raj Bhavan, to seek his sanction for prosecution of CM Siddaramiah in accordance with Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Section 17A and 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988."
He added that this step was being taken after filing a complaint with the Lokayukta Police in Mysore, on July 18 in connection with the alleged illegal allotment of 14 alternative compensatory sites in Vijayanagar, of Mysore District, to BM Parvathi Siddaramiah's wife on January 5, 2022, causing a loss of Rs.44.64 crore to the state exchequer.
The irregularities allegedly involve several persons including CM Siddaramiah, his wife Parvathi, his MLA son S Yatindar, MUDA Commissioner DB Natesh, MUDA Chairman HV Rajeev, the then Sub-Registrar of Mysore North SK Siddiah, the then DC Mysuru G Kumar Nayak (currently the Congress MP from Raichur), the then DC of Mysuru S Selvakumar and other people.
Abraham is the president of the Anti-Graft/Corruption and Environmental Forum.
During the tenure of Yediyurappa as the CM, prosecution consent was given by then Governor late Hansraj Bharadwaj in the denotification case, following which an FIR was lodged and the senior BJP leader had to face trial and was jailed in 2011.