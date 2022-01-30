Mysuru: Elephant shot dead

Mysuru: A female elephant aged about 20 years was shot dead by unidentified persons at Sulugodu village under the Anechowkur forest range in Nagarhole wildlife sanctuary, on Friday.

The body of the elephant was found in the fields of a farmer, Revanna, just 500 meters away from the reserve forest.

ACF Sathish told reporters that a herd of 4-5 elephants entered the human habitat in search of food.

The elephant bore gunshot injuries. Forest department veterinary doctor Ramesh conducted autopsy on the body of the elephant. Hunsur rural police have registered a case.