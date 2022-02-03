Mysuru: Farmer killed, house damaged in elephant attack

Mysuru: A farmer was killed and a house was damaged in two separate incidents of elephant attack near Nagarhole wildlife sanctuary since Wednesday.



In the first case, Rajesh, a farmer, was feeding his cattle outside his house at Kolavige in Veeranahosalli forest range when he was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Wednesday night. Forest officials visited the village on Thursday and promised compensation to the kin of the deceased farmer.

In another incident, a pachyderm attacked a house at Nagapura tribal colony in Veeranahosalli forest range limits in the wee hours on Thursday. Villagers said that though the forest department has erected solar fence alongside the forest to prevent entry of elephants, it is not serving the purpose as elephants are entering human habitations and damaging crops and claiming human lives.