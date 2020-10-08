Mysuru: Kodagu tourism picking up

Mysuru: Tourism destinations have come alive in Kodagu ahead of Mysuru, Madikeri Dasara festivities and Cauvery Theerthodbava at Talacuavery in the region. With more lockdown relaxations being in place, people are slowly planning tours to Kodagu to break the monotony brought in by coronavirus restrictions.



According to Mr Nagendra Prasad B R, president, Kodagu District Hotel, Resorts and Restaurants Association, hospitality industry at Kodagu has suffered at least Rs 800 crore turnover loss since March.

"From June to August, 30 percent of the hotels and homestays were open and the occupancy was just five percent. However, after reopening of tourism destinations like Raja's Seat, Nisargadhama deer sanctuary, Iruppu and Abbi falls and Dubaare elephant camp since September 1, 70 percent of the hotels, 50 percent of the homestays and all major resorts have been back in business. While top-end resorts are full, occupancy at homestays is just about 50 percent. Though the occupancy in hotels and lodges is yet to pick up during weekdays, it's 30-40 percent during weekends. Those on longer workation (work and vacation combined) 50 per cent discounts besides good wifi connection are being offered by hotels, lodges and homestays. We usually have 100 percent occupancy during April and October. But since Dasara is going to be a simple affair in Mysuru and Kodagu, we are not expecting further increase in tourist footfall during the festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are hoping that present occupancy rate continues. It might take at least one year before the situation returns to normalcy," he said. Hilly district of Kodagu endowed with rich nature's bounty, mainly depends on tourism besides its coffee sales. Kodagu has over 5,000 rooms in over 200 hotels, restaurants, lodges and resorts, and 25,000 rooms in roughly 4,000 homestays. Kodagu tourism was just recovering from floods and landslides caused by heavy south-west monsoon rains when coronavirus struck another blow. "We have lost turnover of at least Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore per day from mid-March this year," Mr Nagendra Prasad.

Raghavendra H B, assistant director, tourism, said, "In Kodagu out of 935 online registered homestays, 482 have been given permission to reopen. We are verifying the applications of others," he said.

Kodagu has reported 3,363 Covid-19 positive cases and 49 deaths. Recovery rate is 81 percent and mortality rate is 1.5 percent.