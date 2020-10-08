Mysuru: Minister DV Sadananda Gowda defends farm Bills, says opposition protests politically motivated

Mysuru: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mr D V Sadanandgowda defended the amendments to farmers' Bills as measures to safeguard the interests of farmers and alleged that the objections by opposition leaders were politically motivated.



Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Mr Sadanandgowda, said, "the amendments to the Farmers' Produce, Trade and Commerce (promotion and facilitation) Bill 2020, Essential Commodities (amendment) Bill 2020, the Farmers (empowerment and protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, provide platform for one nation one market to safeguard the interests of the farmers.

They will also help farmers to escape from the clutches of brokers, market their produce directly outside the notified agricultural produce market committee (APMC) markets, and even in different states, where they can get higher price."

He said, "Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi who completed 20 years including 14 years as Chief Minister and six years as Prime Minister on Wednesday, believes in 'plan for action' and he has always considered the opinions of experts, leaders and common people before taking up any programme and he ensures that it reaches the beneficiaries. All the amendments to farmers' Bills are being taken after Niti Ayog sought the opinions of Chief Ministers of 12 States who unanimously agreed. Opinions of farmers' organizations in this regard were also taken via webinar."

He explained, "India is the second largest agriculture producer in the world. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, agricultural produce increased and contributed greatly to the growth of GDP. In the past six years, Mr Narendra Modi brought about several measures to help farmers double their income."