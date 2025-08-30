Mysuru MP opposes Dasara inauguration by Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq

BJPMP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Friday opposed the state government’s decision to have international Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara celebrations, unless she clarifies her past remarks about Goddess Bhuvaneshwari.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Yaduveer said that while he had initially welcomed the government’s choice, he later came across a clip of her old speech that he claimed hurt Hindu sentiments. “If she clarifies or withdraws her earlier statement regarding Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, I have no objection. Otherwise, I oppose her inaugurating Dasara. This is not about politics; it is about respect for faith,” he said.

The MP maintained that Chamundi Hill is a sacred site where devotees worship Chamundeshwari as per Hindu traditions. “In our faith, idol worship is supreme. If she indeed said that she has no issue worshipping Chamundeshwari, then we have no problem. But why did she make contradictory remarks in 2023? That must be explained. If she withdraws those words, it would be good,” Yaduveer stressed.

Responding to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that Chamundi Hill belongs to all people of Karnataka and not to any one community, Yaduveer countered sharply. “Chamundi Hill has always been a Hindu temple. To call it the property of everyone is laughable. How can it suddenly become a sacred place for others? It is one of the major Shakti Peethas, where Sage Markandeya himself installed the idol. Every day, rituals are conducted strictly according to Hindu scriptures,” he asserted.

He also criticized what he described as attempts to dilute the temple’s religious identity for political gain. “This is not about denying respect to other faiths. But Chamundi Hill has historically, culturally, and spiritually belonged to the Hindu tradition. That cannot be rewritten,” he said.

Reiterating his stand, Yaduveer said that the issue is not about Mushtaq’s literary achievements but about her past statement. “Cultural and religious events like Dasara must not hurt Hindu sentiments. Since Bhuvaneshwari is intrinsically linked to both Kannada identity and Karnataka’s heritage, she must clarify her stand,” he said. The controversy has added a political twist to Mysuru’s grand Dasara festival, which is scheduled to be inaugurated later this year.