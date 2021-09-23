Mysuru: Waterman critical after suicide attempt at GP office 

Mysuru: A waterman attempted suicide in front of the gram panchayat on Wednesday, in protest against GP governing body's refusal to reinstate him.



The waterman identified as Kumaraswamy, worked in Nerale gram panchayat in Nanjanagudu taluk since 2008. The GP president and panchayat development officer dismissed him from service in 2016.

He questioned his removal from service in court which ordered his reinstatement. Despite court orders the GP did not reappointed him. In protest against this, Kumaraswamy consumed pesticide in front of the GP office. He was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru where his condition is said to be critical.