Namma Metro to expand further by 197 km; Survey soon on 8 routes

Bengaluru: Namma Metro is planning to further expand its network. It is currently conducting a survey to add another 197 km route to the current 76.9 km route. The existing routes are being expanded further, and the neighbouring Ramanagara, Bangalore Rural, and Tumkur districts will also get metro service.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is conducting a feasibility study to expand its network by 8 routes. One of the major ones is the extension of the airport route up to Devanahalli, as announced by CM Siddaramaiah in the recent budget.

If Namma Metro is expanded by 197 km, the Metro, which is currently limited to Bengaluru, will be extended to three neighbouring districts, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Bangalore Rural. The people there will also be able to get metro facilities.

The feasibility study for the 197 km route will be completed by July 2025 and submitted to the state government. The government will decide which routes it wants. The government will approve at least half of the routes. This study will include traffic, stations, cost and environmental aspects, and the report will be prepared in the DPR format, say BMRCL officials.

The yellow route is ready to start from RV Road to Bommasandra for 19.15 km. This route will be started in April or May. The pink route from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara and the blue route from Silk Board to KR Puram and from KR Puram to KIA are expected to be completed by 2026, say BMRCL officials.