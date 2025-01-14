Nandini products available at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Bengaluru : Nandini products will be available at the Kumbh Mela being held in Prayagraj. In this regard, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has partnered with Chai Point.

KMF has announced a partnership with Chai Point to sell Good Life milk and other Nandini products. Chai Point is the largest tea café chain in India and is set to lead the beverage sales at the grand Kumbh Mela, which is expected to attract millions of visitors from around the world from January 13 to January 20, 2025.

In the complex where the Kumbh Mela is being organized, Chai Point will open 10 outlets, preparing to serve over one crore cups of tea to the tourists participating in the event. They also aim to set a Guinness World Record for selling the highest number of cups of tea at a single event. Every cup of tea prepared during the Kumbh Mela will use Nandini’s pure and quality milk. In addition to tea, Chai Point outlets will also offer various Nandini products including sweet treats and milkshakes. This partnership is intended to expand KMF’s footprint in the northern states of the country and provide consumers with high-quality dairy products nationwide. Chai Point is not only a long-term customer of KMF’s Nandini brand but also one of the largest users of the “Good Life” milk, butter, ghee, and paneer products in India.

Commenting on this collaboration, KMF Managing Director B. Shivaswamy expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Chai Point for the Kumbh Mela 2025, seeing it as a golden opportunity to showcase Nandini products and cater to a diverse customer base while strengthening the availability of Nandini products in North India. He added that they anticipate the success of the Kumbh Mela with the presence of Nandini products.