Navodaya Trust Empowers Women Through Uniform Distribution in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a bid to promote unity and self-reliance among women, the Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust organised a uniform distribution ceremony for its self-help group (SHG) members at the SCDCC Bank conference hall in Mangaluru on Monday.

Inaugurating the event, Dr. Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, praised the transformation of the SCDCC Bank into a model institution and stressed the importance of empowering women at the grassroots level. “Change begins at home, and when women become self-reliant, it leads to a stronger society,” he remarked, encouraging the Trust to continue its remarkable work.

Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar, President of SCDCC Bank, reflected on the journey of the self-help movement, which began in 2000 with 9,500 women and has now expanded to eight districts with over 500,000 members. He announced that during the 25th anniversary celebrations in May, 1.5 lakh members would gather at Mangaluru’s Nehru Maidan in a symbolic show of unity, all wearing the same uniform. “The distribution of uniforms is not just about clothing; it signifies equality and solidarity among women,” he emphasised.

Vedavyas Kamath, MLA of Mangaluru South, applauded Dr. Rajendra Kumar’s contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering buildings for quarantine purposes. He also highlighted the Trust’s role in providing scholarships to the children of SHG members and introducing various initiatives aimed at empowering women economically.

Ivan D'Souza, MLC, underscored that empowering women economically strengthens the nation. He lauded the growth of the bank and the cooperative movement, which has enabled women to achieve financial stability.

As a symbolic gesture, uniforms were distributed to selected SHG members during the event. The occasion was graced by Kishore Alva, President of Adani Group Institutions, along with bank directors Vinay Kumar Surinje, Shashikumar Rai Bollyottu, CEO Gopinath Bhat, and others. Nithesh Shetty Ekkar anchored the proceedings.