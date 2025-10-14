Live
New EASO algorithm recommends semaglutide for obesity management in patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and heart failure
Guidelines state that obesity management must be long-term, multi-component, and personalised
Bengaluru: The European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) has released a new management algorithm, reinforcing the scientific consensus that obesity is a chronic, relapsing disease requiring sustained, long-term care. The guidelines outline a comprehensive, evidence-based framework that moves away from short-term interventions towards a personalized and multi-faceted management strategy for patients.
The EASO algorithm advocates for a modern care model built on a foundation of core lifestyle interventions, including nutrition, physical activity, and behavioural therapy. Acknowledging that lifestyle changes alone are often insufficient for sustained management, the guidelines detailed the integral role of obesity management medications (OMMs) and, where appropriate, metabolic bariatric surgery.
A key highlight of the new framework was the guidance on tailoring treatment based on a patient’s specific health complication. The algorithm reviewed a spectrum of approved OMMs, noting their varying efficacy and benefits. These included orlistat, naltrexone/bupropion, liraglutide, semaglutide, and tirzepatide. The guideline specified that semaglutide and tirzepatide should be considered OMMs of choice when a substantial total body weight loss is needed.
Semaglutide was recognized as a cornerstone therapy for a broad range of patients with obesity and several co-existing health conditions in the EASO algorithm, since it delivers substantial weight loss of over 10% and has proven benefits in reducing all-cause mortality and achieving Type 2 diabetes remission.
For patients with obesity and
• Cardiovascular disease: Semaglutide was the only recommended OMM due to its proven ability to reduce Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE).
• Heart failure: Both semaglutide and tirzepatide should be considered as first-line treatments.
• Knee osteoarthritis: Semaglutide should be considered as the first-line treatment as it reduces pain associated with this condition.
• Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes: Semaglutide and tirzepatide are first-choice medications and liraglutide and naltrexone–bupropion are second-line treatments.
For patients with obesity and liver disease or obstructive sleep apnoea, tirzepatide was the recommended OMM.
The algorithm strongly emphasized that obesity management must be continuous, as evidence showed that discontinuing medication often leads to weight regain. This perspective supports a shift towards treating obesity with the same long-term commitment as other chronic diseases, using an appropriate combination of lifestyle adjustments and pharmacotherapy to improve patient health and quality of life.