NH repairs near Kuloor bridge triggers highway bottleneck
Mangaluru: Repair works have commenced on the stretch of National Highway-66 between the KIOCL Junction and Ayyappa Temple near the old Kuloor Bridge on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. The road surface in this area had deteriorated significantly, prompting urgent maintenance by highway authorities.
The ongoing work has resulted in heavy traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours, as vehicles slow down or divert through alternative routes. Commuters have reported delays and prolonged travel time, especially those travelling between Mangaluru and Udupi.
Authorities have deployed personnel to manage traffic flow, but bottlenecks persist. Local residents and regular commuters have appealed to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and district administration to expedite the repairs and ensure smoother diversions during the work. The Kuloor stretch is a vital link connecting the northern suburbs of Mangaluru with the city centre, and any obstruction here tends to ripple into adjacent areas.
Officials say that the resurfacing work is expected to take a few more days, depending on weather conditions.