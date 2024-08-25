Nikhil Kumaraswamy tours villages, discusses by-elections and local issues

Ramanagara: Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the state president of the JDS youth unit, on Saturday visited villages under the Honganur Zilla Panchayat in the Channapatna assembly constituency. During his visit, he engaged with local residents and farmers, listening to their concerns and discussing the issues affecting their communities.

Amidst growing speculation about his political ambitions, Nikhil Kumaraswamy made it clear that he does not intend to contest in the Channapatna constituency. “There is no question of me contesting in Channapatna, and I am not an aspirant either. I have come to discuss with local leaders about the upcoming by-elections after listening to the people’s problems,” he stated. Nikhil also mentioned that by-elections are expected to be held soon in the Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur constituencies, with dates to be announced shortly.

Nikhil emphasized that now is not the right time for him to run for office, as his primary focus is on building relationships with party activists across the state. “I have started working to develop friendships with activists across Karnataka. If there arises a situation where I need to contest in Channapatna under the Janata Dal symbol, we will fully support our workers,” he said.

He also highlighted the ongoing issues in Channapatna, particularly concerning water shortages in lakes within his father HD Kumaraswamy’s own constituency. Nikhil noted that addressing these problems is a priority, and he has come to understand the local concerns better. He stressed the importance of ensuring the NDA candidate’s victory in Channapatna, urging party workers to collaborate at the grassroots level. A report regarding the Channapatna seat has already been prepared and will be presented to BJP national leaders by Kumaraswamy.

In response to statements made by CP Yogeshwar, Nikhil downplayed any potential conflicts, noting that Yogeshwar is currently an MLC in the BJP. “Neither Yogeshwar nor Kumaraswamy has given way to any dispute. The final decision will be made at the Delhi level, and we will work together to reach a good resolution,” he said, adding that Yogeshwar would also be involved in the decision-making process.

Nikhil reiterated that his current work is not driven by the desire to become a legislator. Instead, he sees his role as continuing the legacy of his grandfather, Deve Gowda, who built and developed the JDS as a regional party, and his father, Kumaraswamy, who is maintaining and expanding it. “My job is to identify and support grassroots activists, and I have begun this work in earnest,” he concluded.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s visit to the villages of Channapatna and his statements have set the tone for the upcoming by-elections, signaling a focus on strengthening the party’s grassroots presence and addressing the pressing issues of the local population.