No decision on postponing SSLC exams: Minister S Suresh Kumar

Bengaluru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar clarified that the State government had not taken any decision to cancel or postpone SSLC examinations.



The statement comes in the wake of CBSE cancelling Class 10 board examinations and postponing Class 12 exams.

"The State has not decided anything in respect of cancellation of SSLC exams on the lines of the decision of CBSE. A suitable decision will be made in future considering all parameters," he said.

As per the timetable released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) earlier, SSLC exams for the academic year 2020-21 in the State are scheduled to begin on June 21.