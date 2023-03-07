No need to panic on H3N2 virus infection: Health Minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru: There is no need to panic regarding H3N2 virus infection in the state. Guidelines will be soon released for people to take precautions, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar. He also said that an order will be issued instructing that the health staff of all the hospitals should wear masks compulsorily

In view of the sudden spike in H3N2 virus infection, the Minister held a meeting with the technical advisory committee and senior officials. Later he addressed a press conference. Minister Sudhakar said Influenza vaccination is given every year and all healthcare workers are instructed to get it. For specific doctors and staff, including those working in the ICU, vaccines will be given by the government. This vaccine was given till 2019 and was discontinued later due to Covid. Now it will resumed in all 31 districts. The central government in its guidelines has set a target of 25 tests per week and we are screening 25 cases of Sari and ILI in Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals to keep track of the variants. The infection can be seen in children under 15 years of age, and in senior citizens over 65 years of age. Pregnant women are also more likely to get infected. He said that the spread of infection can be prevented through measures such as cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene.

Don't take antibiotics unnecessarily

20 cases of H1N1 were detected from January to March. 26 cases of H3N2, 10 cases of Influenza B 10, 69 cases of Adeno were detected. Many are taking antibiotic pills on their own. Experts have said that it is not right to take medicine without doctor's advice and to take antibiotics unnecessarily. Medicines need to be given based on symptoms. Minister Sudhakar said that there is no shortage of medicine and ncessary medicines are stocked. Even before the start of summer, the temperature has increased in February itself. This is increasing the problem. Avoid exposure to sun from 11 am to 3 pm. Drink at least 2-3 liters of water, buttermilk, fresh water, fruit juices. He advised to be careful not to reduce hydration in the body.