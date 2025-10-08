Notice issued to Bigg Boss House for operating without ‘green signal’

Bengaluru:The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a notice to Wells Studios and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (Jolly Wood Studio) near Bidadi in Ramanagara district — the venue where the Bigg Boss reality show is being filmed — for operating without obtaining the necessary permissions under the Water and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts, said Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre.

Speaking to the media at Vikas Soudha, the minister said he learned about the issue through reports. “Upon inquiry, officials informed me that the Ramanagara regional office had already issued two notices to the studio in 2024.

Since there was no compliance, this latest notice has been served,” Khandre explained.

He further stated that the studio had failed to properly manage its sewage treatment plant (STP) and waste disposal systems.

“Even the generator sets installed there do not have the required approvals,” he added.

“No one is above the law. The Pollution Control Board has taken appropriate action as per environmental regulations,” the minister asserted.