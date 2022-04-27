Official team formed to trace missing MUDA files

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority(MUDA) president H V Rajeev said that a probe by State agency wouldbe conducted into large scale shady deals that have taken place in the last 20-30years and missing files from the Authority office.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Rajeev said, "In the

special drive conducted on Saturday and Sunday, over 216 'abnormal' records have been detected and their authenticity is being determined by comparing the records with those in the auditing department. After the process, action would be taken accordingly and the people involved would be brought to book."

Six teams have been formed under five MUDA tahsildars and one

assistant secretary and the overall in-charge has been given to the MUDA Secretary. The teams will unearth the mystery behind the missingpages of the files, he added.

The teams will ensure that no files are taken away from the record

room without authorisation and without following the due process. Theteams will ensure that none of the files in the record room is tampered with. Cataloguing, indexing and scanning of files are under progress and this part of digitisation will help safeguard records, the MUDA chairman said.

"There are some ledger pages where no entries have been made and it isnot clear why certain pages of the ledgers have been kept blank. Thereare some ledgers where only the site numbers have been entered andthere are no records to support this even in the record room. Thesecases have been handed over to the technical team to physically checkthe layout plan and also examine the present status of the land. Asuitable decision will be taken after the technical team submitsthe report," he added.