Omicron reaches India, two cases detected in Karnataka

New Delhi: The Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached India with two cases detected in Karnataka, officials said on Thursday.

Two cases of Omircron have been detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing, Indian Council of Medical Research chief, Dr Balram Bhargava said.

Both persons had travelled from South Africa. Their contacts have been identified and are under monitoring, he added.

Bhargava stressed said that people don't need to be panic, but awareness is absolutely essential.

Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said: "All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. No severe symptoms have been noticed in Omicron infection in all such cases in the country and abroad. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied."