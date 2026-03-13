Online tickets mandatory for Kumaraparvatha trek

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre informed the Assembly that trekkers visiting Kumaraparvatha near Kukke Subramanya Temple will now have to purchase trekking tickets only through an online system.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Bhagirathi Murulya in the Assembly, the Minister said that when 2,000–3,000 people gather at the same place in a single day, it could lead to potential accidents. To regulate the number of trekkers and ensure safety, the Forest Department has limited entry to 150 people per day.

He further explained that trekking is not permitted during the monsoon season due to heavy rains and during the summer because of the risk of forest fires. The trekking trail from Subramanya to Kumaraparvatha is about 24 km, and earlier trekkers had to spend two days to complete the journey, staying overnight on the mountain. However, as the area also witnesses movement of wild animals, a decision was taken to prohibit overnight stays in the interest of trekkers’ safety.