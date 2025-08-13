Organ donation should become as popular as Annadana

Tumakuru: Just as the tradition of annadana (food donation) has been deeply rooted in Indian society, organ donation too must gain widespread acceptance to bring new life to patients battling terminal illnesses, said Dr. M.R. Hulinaykar, founder and president of Shridevi Medical College.

Speaking at a press conference on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, Dr. Hulinaykar announced that Shridevi Hospital has received government approval to perform organ transplants.

While kidney and corneal transplants are already being conducted, the hospital plans to soon begin liver, lung, and heart transplants with the help of a skilled team of specialists.

“The lack of awareness is the biggest reason for the shortage of organs in India,” he said, urging media, religious leaders, and social and health workers to play an active role in spreading awareness.

The college plans to hold awareness camps in both urban and rural areas to educate people about the life-saving benefits of organ donation.

Medical Director Dr. Raman Hulinaykar noted that as part of World Organ Donation Day, the college organised a week-long awareness campaign featuring various competitions. “One donor can save or transform 7–8 lives,” he said, stressing the need for public participation.

Shridevi Charitable Trust trustee and eye specialist Dr. Lavanya, HR head M.S. Patil, Medical Superintendent Mohan Kumar, Principal Dr. M.L. Harendra Kumar, and Dr. Yashwanth Gangayya were also present.