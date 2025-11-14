‘Outgoing CM’s helplessness ‘pitiful’: Ashoka

Bengaluru: Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of completely ignoring the farmers, who are in distress following recent rains and floods, BJP leader R Ashoka on Thursday, taking a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling him an “outgoing CM”, said his helplessness is truly “pitiful”. The “outgoing CM” reference has come amidst talks about chief minister change in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the “November revolution”.

“The Congress government, which is wasting time in unnecessary confusions like transfer of power, cabinet expansion, RSS ban, etc., is completely ignoring the farmers,” Ashoka said in a post on ‘X’. Alleging that CM Siddaramaiah, after conducting the aerial survey of rain and flood hit areas in a careless manner, had promised to provide flood relief within 30 days, the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly, asked, “Where has the government’s commitment to walk the talk, gone.” “Pitiful, what will you (Siddaramaiah) do?

On one hand Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader) is not even giving time to meet; while here, in Bengaluru, even after giving deadline after deadline to fill the pothole on the roads, the officials do not care. Who will listen to you, when it comes to flood relief, additional support price to sugarcane and jowar growers?” he further questioned, adding that “Outgoing CM Siddaramaiah’s helplessness is truly pitiful.”