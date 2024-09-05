Live
- In the Kothagudem district of Telangana, six Naxals were killed in a shootout with the police
- Teachers Day: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - The teacher who bridged the distances
- Jagan demands Rs 25L ex gratia to kin of the deceased
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan inspects damaged culvert
- Wellness a healthy dose for economy
- Nifty ends lower after 14-day rally
- Interest equalisation scheme extended for exporters
- Keshav holds Jagan responsible for Budameru disaster
- India requires 20 more chip plants in 10 yrs
- Cops undertake flood relief ops
Just In
Pandals need FSSAI certification for prasadam distribution
Bengaluru: As Ganesha Chaturthi approaches, Bengaluru’s pandal organisers face new regulations aimed at ensuring the safety and quality of prasadam...
Bengaluru: As Ganesha Chaturthi approaches, Bengaluru’s pandal organisers face new regulations aimed at ensuring the safety and quality of prasadam distributed during the festival. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has mandated that all prasadam given out at Ganesha pandals must be certified by them.
In a recent communication to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the FSSAI emphasised the importance of maintaining hygiene and food quality standards during the festivities. Organisers are now required to secure FSSAI certification in addition to the usual permits from local authorities such as the police, BBMP, and BESCOM.
The FSSAI has issued a stern warning that any pandal found distributing prasadam without the necessary certification will face strict action. This new rule is part of a broader effort to ensure that the food given to devotees during the festival meets the highest safety standards.