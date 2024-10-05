Passengers rue limited view of scenic Western Ghats through shuttered windows

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru-Bengaluru train journey is often regarded as one of the most scenic rail routes in the country, as it winds through the lush Western Ghats, offering glimpses of verdant hills, deep valleys, and rushing streams. Many passengers deliberately opt for the day train just to soak in the beauty of this natural landscape. However, recent modifications to the train’s design have left travellers disappointed.

In a move aimed at enhancing passenger safety, the railways have installed thick iron shutters on the windows of the coaches, leaving only a narrow 8-10 inch gap on two sides of a window. Now, only those lucky enough to have window seats can sneak a peek at the stunning surroundings, while others are left frustrated, unable to catch even a glimpse of the splendour they once cherished.

“I used to book the day train every time just to see the beauty of the Western Ghats,” said a commuter. But now, it feels like the experience has been taken away. The shutters are so thick and painted black that it feels like a jail coach when closed. It is claustrophobic and fully restricts the wonderful view outside to the passengers,” the commuter said.

“Ideally, the railways should have fixed see-through window shutters so that even those passengers occupying non-window seats can get a glimpse. It is a national treasure that we have outside in the deep western ghatseveryone of us must be able to view at least once in our lives”, Balaram Hegde an avid trekker. The railway authorities, when asked what was the logic behind the steel shutters on these coaches said those who wish to see nature’s beauty on this line must travel in the special two vista dome coaches attached to this train as per other coaches the railways have their norms for the construction of railway coaches. They are unmindful of the fact that the vista dome fare costs a hefty sum and the lesser mortals may prefer to travel in other compartments for their own reasons. The authorities also have no answer to the question of why the view is restricted for the passengers of the general compartments.

Railway authorities have defended the move, citing the need for additional safety measures due to landslides and rockfalls along certain route sections. However, the change has come at the cost of one of the most treasured aspects of the train journey—the picturesque views that attracted tourists and nature enthusiasts alike.

Tourism operators, too, are raising concerns, noting that the restrictive window designs may impact the number of travellers opting for this route. “For many, this journey was like a scenic tour, but with the views blocked, the charm is fading,” said a local tour guide. While safety remains paramount, passengers hope that the railways might reconsider their approach and explore alternative ways to preserve the journey’s safety and visual experience. For now, the mesmerising sights of the Western Ghats remain a fleeting privilege reserved for a few.